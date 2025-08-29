Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to Sai Dhanshika, couple announces with stunning pictures | See Post Tamil actor Vishal, best known for his role in films like 'Irumbu Thirai', 'Mark Antony', and others, gets engaged to actress Sai Dhansika in a private ceremony. The couple took to the social media handles to announce this news.

New Delhi:

Renowned Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to actress Sai Dhanshika on Friday, August 29. It's a double celebration for Vishal as he got engaged on his 47th birthday. The couple announced this joyful news with their fans by sharing engagement pictures on their respective social media handles.

For the unversed, the couple made their relationship official in May this year during a press conference. The first pictures of their engagement ceremony quickly went viral online. Fans have reacted to the photos with heartfelt comments.

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika gets engaged

In the joint carousel post on Instagram, Vishal and Sai wrote, "Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happend today with @saidhanshika amidst our families.feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always."

Vishal’s work front

The 'Irumbu Thirai' fame actor was last seen in 'Madha Gaja Raja' alongside Anjali and Santhanam. He will be next seen in Ravi Arasu's directorial 'Vishal 35'. According to IMDb, he is also a part of 'Sangamithra', 'Thupparivaalan 2'. Vishal made her acting debut with the film 'Chellame' in 2004 alongside Reema Sen, Bharath Srinivasan, Girish Karnad and others in the lead roles.

About Sai Dhanshika's movies

On the other hand, Sai Dhanshika has featured in several hit films in her acting career so far. Her notable performances include 'Kabali', 'Solo', 'Paradesi', and 'Iruttu'. She was last seen in the television series 'Aindham Vedham'. She will be next seen in 'Yogi Da', opposite Kabir Duhan Singh and Sayaji Shinde. For the unversed, Sai made her acting debut with the Tamil film 'Manathodu Mazhaikalam' in 2006.

