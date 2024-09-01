Malayalam actor Jayasurya breaks silence on sexual assault allegations, says he has faith in legal system

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malayalam actor Jayasurya speaks on sexual assault allegations

Faced with charges of sexual assault, Malayalam actor Jayasurya has finally broken his silence on the matter. The actor said he would face the case legally and promised to return to India from the United States as soon as feasible. For the unversed, the Kerala police filed a second sexual assault charge against Jayasurya after a female actor accused him of molesting at a movie location. Now the actor has posted a rather long note on Instagram stating that he's innocent.

Here's what the actor said

"Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me", Jayasurya reported. The actor stated that the charges had broken him and his family and that his legal team would handle the remainder of the procedures. "Anyone without a conscience can easily make false claims. I only hope that people understand that facing a false claim of harassment is just as traumatic as the abuse itself," the message said.

"A lie always travels faster than the truth, but I believe the truth will triumph," Jayasurya said, adding that he plans to return to India after completing his obligations in the United States. He expressed faith in the judiciary and committed to pursuing all legal measures to prove his innocence. "I have full faith in our legal system. "Thank you to everyone who helped make this birthday the most painful one," he added.

What is Malayalam actor Jayasurya accused of?

Several female performers from the Malayalam film industry are speaking out about their experiences following the Hema committee report, which found pervasive sexual abuse in Malayalam cinema. The Kerala police filed a second sexual assault charge against Jayasurya after a female actor accused him of molesting at a movie location near Kerala's Thodupuzha in 2012-2013. The Karamana police station has filed a new FIR against Jayasurya under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on a lady with the intent to insult her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 354 C of the IPC, which addresses voyeurism, has also been used against the performer.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut in Aap Ki Adalat: From Aamir to Salman, BJP MP opens up about Khans of Bollywood