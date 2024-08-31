Kangana Ranaut in Aap Ki Adalat: From Aamir to Salman, BJP MP opens up about Khans of Bollywood

Follow us on Kangana Ranaut in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by veteran journalist Rajat Sharma, will witness actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut as the latest guest on the show. The 'Queen' star has returned to the popular news television show after nine years. Over the years, Kangana has been quite vocal on several socio-political issues and now she is again in the news for her next offering, Emergency, wherein she will portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On the show, she also talked about the Khans of Bollywood and the films offered to her featuring them.

When India TV's Chairman Rajat Sharma asked Kangana whether Aamir Khan ever offered her a role in a film. In reply, the 'Fashion' actress said, ''Salman had offered me a role in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Shahrukh had offered a role in 'Zero'.''

''In 2006, when I was struggling for roles, nobody offered me anything. Not even secondary roles. When My movie Queen became a success in 2014, then offers came. I felt I have got a separate opporunity. Like Vyjayantimala, Sridevi used to do movies on their own. Will Aamir Khan allow me to give a best performance? Salman is a larger-than-life star. Temptations..they're giants of industry. Salman is my dear friend, Aamir so nice,'' Kangana added.

On the show, Kangana also revealed whether she ever said no to Akshay Kumar for a film. In reply, she said, ''Akshay Kumar was offering me a role in 'Singh is Bling'. As a female actor, I created my own existence (astitva) in the industry. Nobody wants to make a movie on an old woman, who was thrice our Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi)."

India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma asked Kangana whether she rejected offers from all the Khans, all Kumars, and all Kapoors. Kangana said, ''Earlier, I used to beg for roles, was going here and there.''

Will Kangana leave film industry for political career?

On whether she would be leaving films after joining politics, Kangana said, "Film is an all-consuming job. Politics is also very demanding. Since the day I joined politics, I could not do even a day's shooting during the last six months. I am trying to balance. Let's see what happens. But people in Mumbai film industry will be happy 'ki Kangana bhaag jayegi'.''

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Emergency, film which is directed and led by herself. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade and the late actor Sstish Kaushik.

