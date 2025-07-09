Mahavatar Narsimha trailer out: Ashwin Kumar's animated epic narrates Hiranyakashyap, Prahlad’s story | Watch The makers of the animated epic drama film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' dropped the official trailer on various social media platforms. The film is directed by Ashwin Kumar and is set to be released in theatres on July 25, 2025. Watch the trailer here.

New Delhi:

The trailer of the most anticipated animated epic drama film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' has been released today, July 9, 2025. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film narrates the story of the demon Hiranyakashyap, who seeks revenge on Lord Vishnu and declares himself a god. However, his son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu. The film is set to hit the screens on July 25, 2025, in 3D format.

Mahavatar Narsimha trailer is out now

The trailer offers a glimpse into a significant story from Indian history. It revolves around Prahlad, who was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashyap, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. The trailer of the animated drama showcases the roar of faith with the birth of Mahavatar Narsimha, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who descends to protect Prahlad.

Watch the trailer here:

The makers of the film shared the official trailer on various social media platforms. The caption of the post reads, "The Divine Roar has arrived! #MahavatarNarsimha Trailer Out Now. Prepare for the storm on July 25, 2025, only in cinemas, in 3D." Social media users have expressed their views towards the trailer and filled the comment section with their excitement. One user wrote, "The Divine Roarrr," Another user commented, "Last scene action."

Check the post below:

About Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

For the unversed, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a planned series of animated films. Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

