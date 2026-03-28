Love Insurance Kompany release date announced: Here's when Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com hit theatres

New Delhi:

South Indian actor Pradeep Ranganathan, who was recently seen in the comedy-drama Dude, is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

The makers announced the new release date on Saturday, March 28, 2026, via a special video. Read on to find out when this romantic comedy-drama will hit the big screens.

Love Insurance Kompany release date out

Earlier, the film was scheduled for release on April 3, 2026. However, fans will have to wait a little longer, as Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) will now be released worldwide on April 10, 2026. Take a look below:

Social media reacts to Love Insurance Kompany new release date

The video has garnered over 50K views on YouTube since it was uploaded. Social media users have reacted to the film’s multiple postponements, with one commenting, "Plot twist: 10th April 2040." Another added, "Hehe, again postponed aage pothu confirm."

Love Insurance Kompany: Plot and Cast

According to details available on IMDb, Love Insurance Kompany follows the story of a man who believes in old-school love and meets a woman named Dheema, who embraces tech-driven romance. Besides Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, the film features SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan, Shah Rukh, and Malavika in key roles.

Love Insurance Kompany: Production Details

For the unversed, the film is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by SS Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio in collaboration with Nayanthara. Whereas, the music for the film is composed by the critically acclaimed composer Anirudh Ravichander.

About Pradeep Ranganathan

Pradeep Ranganathan is best known for his work in films like Love Today, Dragon, and Comali. He won the Filmfare Award South for Best Debut Actor for his performance in the 2022 film Love Today.

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