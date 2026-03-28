Akhil Akkineni's Lenin postponed, averts box-office clash with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi

New Delhi:

Nagarjuna Akkineni's son, Akhil Akkineni's upcoming Telugu movie Lenin has been postponed to prevent a box-office clash with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film was originally scheduled to hit the big screens on May 1, 2026, while Ram Charan's Peddi is releasing worldwide on April 30, 2026.

To avoid a box-office clash with Peddi, the makers of Akhil Akkineni's Lenin announced on Sunday that the film's postponement is a decision made with the utmost respect and regard.

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin postponed, averts clash with Ram Charan's Peddi

Taking to their social media handles, Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments shared a post with a detailed note that read, “The release of Lenin, which was originally scheduled for May 1st, will now be postponed. With our dearest Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Peddi arriving on April 30th, we believe it is the right time to celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment. We all know the bond Ram Charan garu shares with Akhil garu and how he has always been a constant well-wisher. This decision comes with utmost respect and regard."

The note further added, "We assure you that Lenin will be a complete celebration of cinema, packed with every emotion and presented in the team’s finest form. We are committed to bringing you the best possible experience on the big screen. Thank you for your continued love and support."

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin new release date

Now, the Telugu drama film, Lenin starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse will hit the worldwide screens on June 26, 2026. For the unversed, the makers shared a glimpse of Akhil Akkineni from the film Lenin on his birthday last year.

Lenin: Production details

The film Lenin is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP, Sithara Entertainments. It is presented by Annapurna Studios.

Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashree Borse's work front

This film marks Akhil Akkineni's comeback after a gap of three years. He was last seen in the 2023 film Agent alongside Mammootty and Sakshi Vaidya. On the other hand, Bhagyashree Borse was last seen in Andhra King Taluka, where she starred opposite Ram Pothineni.

Also Read: Prashanth Varma shares Akshaye Khanna's first still from the sets of Mahakali on his 51st birthday