Prashanth Varma shares Akshaye Khanna's first still from the sets of Mahakali on his 51st birthday

New Delhi:

Prashanth Varma, the director of the film Hanu-Man, is once again bringing forth a new film based on mythology. The film is titled Mahakali and Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna will be seen portraying the character of Shukracharya in the film.

On the occasion of Khanna's 51st birthday, producer Prashanth Varma has shared a new still from the sets of Mahakali, in which Akshaye Khanna can be seen in the get of Shukracharya.

Prashanth Varma's post for Akshaye Khanna

The director and producer shared a picture of him and Akshaye on X and wrote, 'Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out. Its an absolute honour working with you. Can’t wait to show the world what we’ve created together! Updates coming soon! #Mahakali #Adhira #JaiHanuman'.

Akshaye Kumar's first look

Akshaye Kumar's first look as Shukracharya was shared in September 2025. In the poster, Akshaye sports a truly menacing appearance. The poster depicts darkness enveloping him. For this role, Akshaye is seen with long, flowing white hair and a voluminous beard. He also wears a topknot on his head, reminiscent of ancient sages. One of his eyes appears completely white. In this avatar of Shukracharya, Akshaye looks almost unrecognisable.

More deets about the film

For the unversed, Mahakali is a Telugu language mythological superhero film, part of the Cinematic Universe created by Prasanth Varma, and will be released on May 15, 2026. The film, directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru, stars Akshaye Khanna as the villain Shukracharya, along with Bhoomi Shetty in the lead role, produced by RKD Studios.

The film will release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

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