Not Dhurandhar 2, but in this film Ranveer Singh said, 'Mera naam janana chahogi' for the first time

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood actor who has taken over social media since his 2025 film Dhurandhar released in theatres has given two back-to-back blockbusters. Both the first and second spy-thrillers by Aditya Dhar have earned more than Rs 1000 crores at the box office. With this, Ranveer Singh has not only cemented his position in the league to top actors who not only possess high acting calibre but can also fill theatres.

In Dhurandhar, where Ranveer gave an restrained performance, in Dhurandhar 2, the actor showcased various range of emotions. With this, people are once again hailing the actor for his acting range. But his filmography has already proven his acting range and prowess. The actor who started off with Band Baaja Baaraat, went on to feature in films like Gunday, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Out of all these, Lootera has to be Ranveer's most underrated and subtly hitting films. But do you know that Lootera and Dhurandhar have an interesting crossover?

Where did Ranveer first say 'Mera naam janana chahogi'?

For those who have watched Dhurandhar 2, said that the most heartbreaking scene from the entire film has to be when Hamza asked Yalina, 'Mera naam janana chahogi?' But very few people know that this is not for the first time when Ranveer said the same to his leading lady.

Yes! You read that right, not Sara Arjun but it was Sonakshi Sinha, to whom Ranveer said the same dialogue, back in 2013's Lootera.

Just before the climax of the film, Ranveer says, 'Mera asli naam pata hai kya hai?'. Sonakshi as Pakhi says, 'Kya?' and he replies, 'Amtanand Tripathy'. They both share a laugh and the man leave to do what was needed the most at that time.

Lootera plot

Lootera, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is set in the year 1953. The movie revolves around the life of the charismatic archaeologist Varun (Ranveer Singh), who reaches the Bengali Zamindar's mansion. Varun falls in love with the Zamindar's daughter, Pakhi. At the same time, he being a professional thief, steals the Zamindar's belongings and leaves the woman he loves. Years later, dying Pakhi meets the fugitive Varun in Dalhousie. In the climax, the selfless act of Varun gives the woman he loves hope, resulting in a tragic ending.

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