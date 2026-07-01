Heatwave forces Kashmir schools to shut for two weeks from July 6, classes to resume on this date

Jammu:

Amid soaring temperatures across the Kashmir Valley, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced a two-week summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level. The schools will remain closed from July 6 to July 19, with academic activities scheduled to resume on July 20. The decision comes after an intense spell of heat swept across the Valley over the past several days, pushing widespread demands from parents and students for an early summer break. Authorities said the move has been taken keeping in mind the well-being and safety of schoolchildren as unusually high temperatures continue to affect daily life in the region.

Which schools will remain closed?

According to an official order issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir, the summer vacation will be observed by all government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level across the Kashmir Valley. The notified vacation will begin on July 6 and continue until July 19. Schools will reopen on July 20, when regular classes are expected to resume.

Why was the summer vacation announced?

The announcement comes against the backdrop of an ongoing heatwave that has pushed temperatures in Kashmir to unusually high levels. Over the past several days, the Valley has witnessed a sharp rise in daytime temperatures, leading to growing concerns among parents over students attending classes in extreme heat. The demand for an early summer vacation had been gaining momentum as weather conditions became increasingly uncomfortable.

By announcing the break, the education department has sought to minimise students' exposure to the prevailing heat while ensuring their health and safety remain the top priority.

Education Minister urges students to stay safe

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo appealed to students to make the most of the vacation while taking precautions against the heat. Sharing the announcement on X, she said, "In view of the prevailing weather conditions across the Kashmir Valley, all Government and recognised private schools shall observe Summer Vacation from 6th July to 19th July 2026. Schools will reopen on 20th July 2026."

Emphasising that student welfare remains paramount, she added, "The well-being and safety of our students remain our highest priority. I wish all our students, teachers, and school staff a safe, healthy, and refreshing break. I also urge everyone to stay hydrated, take necessary precautions during the heat, and utilise this time for rest, reading, and meaningful family engagement. Wishing you all a happy and safe summer vacation."

Kashmir records one of its hottest Junes in over two decades

The decision to suspend classes comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded exceptionally high temperatures across Kashmir during June. According to the IMD, Kupwara registered a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar city touched 35.2 degrees Celsius. The temperatures made June one of the hottest months experienced in the Valley in more than two decades, highlighting the severity of the ongoing heatwave. The unusual weather has raised concerns about the impact of prolonged heat exposure, particularly on school-going children and other vulnerable groups.

What have residents been advised?

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, experts have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours. They have also urged residents to remain adequately hydrated and take precautions against heat-related illnesses. Special care has been recommended for children, elderly people and those suffering from underlying health conditions, as they are considered more vulnerable during periods of extreme heat. The temporary closure of schools is expected to provide relief to students while authorities continue to monitor weather conditions across the Valley.

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