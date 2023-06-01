Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej to get engaged on June 9? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej fanpage upload

Numerous rumors and reports circulated in the media, while Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej remained silent and refused to respond. But the according to the latest update, they are taking their relationship to the next level. The couple is set to get engaged on June 9 and the wedding will follow, but no date has been set. It has also been confirmed that the engagement will be a close family affair at home or at a venue in Hyderabad.

Varun Tej is Chiranjeevi's nephew and Ram Charan's first cousin and this marriage in the family comes after a long time. Konidela Nagendra, or Naga Babu as he is known, is the brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Naga Babu is Varun Tej's father and he has also worked in Telugu cinema as an actor and producer.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej who are presently abroad are expected to be back in the bay on June 1. The official announcement is expected to follow soon. As per reports online, the entire Konidela family is expected to attend the engagement. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, who are presently busy with work commitments, are also expected to make it to Varun Tej's function. Varun Tej posted pics from Rome, Italy recently, and Lavanya also posted that she was travelling. Netizens believe that the couple is on holiday together right now.

THE LAVANYA-VARUN LOVE STORY

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej acted in a few films together, like Mister and Antariksham. They have reportedly been dating since 2017 and there was news that they would get married earlier, but it did not happen. A few months ago, Nagendra Babu had announced that his son would be getting married this year. He added that Varun himself would introduce the bride to the media.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej's next project will mark the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Varun will be seen as an Indian Air Force Pilot in it. Lavanya, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Tamil film Thanal which is presently in its post-production stage.

