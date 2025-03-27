L2: Empuraan X Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are back with the second part of their Lucifer trilogy. The Malayalam film has hit the theatres and let us know what the social media users think of this movie.

L2: Empuraan, the second chapter of a planned trilogy that began with Lucifer (2019) has been released on the big screens today. Mohanlal has returned in one of his most iconic roles, alongside Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran in the second part. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who impressed audiences with his performances in The Goat Life (2024) has also played a pivotal role in the film. The film also stars Jerome Flynn, known to global audiences from Game of Thrones, who is making his Malayalam debut.

Empuraan story

Empuraan is the story that takes us into the world of Stephen Nedumpalli, also known as Khureshi Abraham, who lives two lives, one in the open and one buried in global crime and secrecy. As his past slowly unravels, his circle of influence expands beyond borders and politics. This is a story of power, betrayal and the making of a legend.

Lucifer's core creative team is also back, including Sujith Vasudev on cinematography, Deepak Dev composing the music and Stunt Silva designing the action, maintaining the style and energy of the first film. With sky-high expectations and record-breaking pre-release sales, L2: Empuraan had already made history. And now that the film has been released on the big screens let us know what social media users have to say about the film.

X review

So far, netizens seem to be impressed with Mohanlal starrer. However, some nixed reactions were also noted on X. A user wrote, 'Visuals, production design and other technical aspects were topnotch in Empuraan.' Another tweet read, 'A light Storytelling in the First Half, Extraordinary Interval, Exceptional Second Half with Outstanding Climax - Surprising Post Credit.'

See some other reactions here:

It is significant to note that beside its original release in Malayalam, the film would be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Also Read: Delhi HC refuses to hear plea seeking modification in Honey Singh's 'Maniac' song lyrics