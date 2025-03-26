Delhi HC refuses to hear plea seeking modification in Honey Singh's 'Maniac' song lyrics PIL was filed in the Patna High Court alleging obscenity and objectification of women in the lyrics of Honey Singh's song, by actress Neetu Chandra.

The Delhi High Court refused to hear a plea seeking modification in the lyrics of Yo Yo Honey Singh's song 'Maniac' on Wednesday. For the unversed, a PIL has been filed in the Patna High Court alleging obscenity and objectification of women in the lyrics of Honey Singh's song, by actress Neetu Chandra. She demanded to modify the words of this song and regulate the content of such songs.

PIL filed against the obscenity of Bhojpuri song 'Maniac'

The petitioner had demanded the court issue appropriate instructions so that the words of this song are modified and the content of such songs is regulated. The petitioner also demanded the High Court to direct the concerned authorities to amend the obscene and derogatory lyrics of the song 'Maniac'. However, the Delhi High Court will no longer hold a hearing on the matter. The petitioner made singers of this song Yoyo Honey Singh, Leo Grewal, Ragini Vishwakarma, along with T Series, Google and YouTube as respondents.

Neetu Chandra's statement

Neetu Chandra Srivastava demanded the Bihar government to ban vulgar Bhojpuri and Hindi songs. She said that college-going girls and women have to walk on the road with their eyes down because of such songs. A case should be registered against those who sing such songs, therefore a PIL has been filed in Patna High Court which is being led by Nivedita Nirvikar.

Neetu said that because of these songs women do not like to watch TV at home. She said that these songs create a feeling of insecurity in women. These songs can have an adverse effect on small children. She also added that these songs can take society in the wrong direction and reduce the respect for women. 'I want that there should be a complete ban on the production and playing of these songs in Bihar,' the actress added.

