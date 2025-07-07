Kingdom release date announced: Know when will Vijay Deverakonda's action thriller hit theatres? South actor Vijay Deverakonda announced the new official release date for his upcoming action thriller film 'Kingdom' on Monday, July 7, 2025. Also, watch the teaser clip of Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial.

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming much-anticipated action thriller film 'Kingdom'. After several delays, the makers of the film have finally announced the official release date on Monday, July 7, 2025. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features Bhagyashree Borse, Rukmini Vasanth, Satyadev Kancharana, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Bhannu Prakash and others in the lead roles.

Taking to the official X handle, Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the teaser clip and announced the new release date of his film 'Kingdom'. The action thriller film 'Kingdom' is all set to hit the silver screens on July 31, 2025. The caption of the post reads, "#KINGDOM July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold. A @gowtam19 story that unfolds like a novel to @anirudhofficial's genius score."

Kingdom teaser is out now

The 44-second teaser clip starts with a voiceover, along with multiple shots, including action sequences featuring Vijay Deverakonda. The official release date promo video was uploaded by the YouTube channel of Sithara Entertainments. It has been released in Tamil and Telugu languages. It has garnered over six lakh views and thousands of comments ever since it was posted.

About the film 'Kingdom'

In the film, Vijay will be seen as Surya or Suri, Satyadev Kancharana as Siva, Sriram Reddy Polasane as David, Keshav Deepak as Narasimha, Bhannu Prakshan as Young VD, and Manikanta Varanasi will play the role of Jogi. The film is produced by Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

For the unversed, Vijay played a cameo role of Arjuna in the dystopian sci-fi action adventure film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The main star cast of the film includes Prabhas, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone.

