KD: The Devil trailer removed from YouTube over 'uncertified content'; makers to release revised version soon

New Delhi:

The Kannada film KD: The Devil has recently been in the news following a controversy around the Hindi version of the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" featuring Nora Fatehi, which was taken down due to its vulgar lyrics. However, recently the makers released the film's trailer, but it was removed from YouTube within few days over "uncertified content."

KVN Productions on Friday issued a statement on platform X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the trailer has been taken down from YouTuber and a revised version of the KD: The Devil trailer will be released soon. Read on for more details.

KD: The Devil trailer removed from YouTube over 'uncertified content'

The official statement from KVN Productions read, "The trailer of KD: The Devil recently released on YouTube inadvertently included certain uncertified content during certification process. We have therefore taken down the trailer and will be uploading a revised version shortly, in compliance with the certification guidelines. We sincerely regret this oversight and remain fully committed to adhering to all certification norms." Take a look at X post below:

Earlier, the Hindi version of "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt received online backlash because of its vulgar lyrics. Social media users and celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Armaan Malik also criticised the song and expressed their disappointment.

Moreover, a legal complaint was also filed against the song by Advocate Vineet Jindal, seeking urgent action. Later, the song was taken down from YouTube.

About KD: The Devil

The Kannada action thriller KD: The Devil features Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, while actors like Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Jisshu Sengupta appear in supporting roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on Friday, April 30, 2026, clashing with Dhanush's Tamil drama Kara.

The film is produced under the banner of KVN Productions, which has also produced films like Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan and KGF actor Yash's Toxic.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from KD The Devil taken down after uproar over 'vulgar' lyrics