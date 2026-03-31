Kathanar release details: Jayasurya, Anushka Shetty's film trailer teases a dark, myth-rooted story

New Delhi:

The official trailer for Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, starring Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty, was unveiled on March 31, giving a first real sense of the film’s scale and mood. Along with it, the makers confirmed a monsoon release, though they have held back the exact date for now. The trailer introduces the central characters, without giving away too much.

Kathanar The Wild Sorcerer trailer

There is a deliberate restraint in how the trailer of Kathanar unfolds. It builds intrigue in layers, offering flashes of the world and its conflicts, but stopping short of spelling things out. That seems to be the intent, to leave viewers with questions rather than answers. Watch the trailer here:

The film is said to be based on Kathanar, a priest from Kerala who is believed to have supernatural powers. While Jayasurya gets a striking introduction, the teaser also offers brief glimpses of Anushka Shetty and Prabhudeva's characters.

Kathanar The Wild Sorcerer: Release details

The makers of Kathanar The Wild Sorcerer are aiming for a pan-India release and are positioning the film as a large-scale cinematic experience. On March 31, the teaser trailer was released in six languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English. The film will also be released in eight additional international languages.

About the film, director Rojin Thomas said in a statement, "The film has reached this level of quality through the daily efforts of around 500 people working across various departments for nearly five years. The courage and vision shown by Gokulam Gopalan and executive producer Krishnamoorthy in backing such a massive project deserve appreciation." He also acknowledged Jayasurya’s commitment, noting that the actor dedicated five years of his career to the project.

Kathanar The Wild Sorcerer: Cast and crew

Kathanar The Wild Sorcerer is helmed by Rojin Thomas of Home fame. The film is jointly written by Ramanand and himself. The shoot was wrapped up last year and the film is now in its final stages of production. The cast includes Jayasurya, Anushka Shetty, Prabhudeva, Sanoop San, Sandy, Devika, Nitish Bharadwaj, Vineeth, Harish Uthaman, Sreekanth Murali and Kulpreet Yadav in key roles.

For now, the monsoon release window stands confirmed, even as the exact release date is still awaited.

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