Kannan Pattambi, Malayalam actor and film production controller, dies; brother Major Ravi confirms Veteran Malayalam actor and film production controller Kannan Pattambi passed away around 11:40 PM last night. His brother, Major Ravi, announced the news of his demise in a Facebook post.

New Delhi:

Veteran Malayalam actor and film production controller Kannan Pattambi passed away around 11:40 PM last night. His brother, Major Ravi, announced the news of his demise in a Facebook post.

On Monday, he wrote in Malayalam, which translates to English as: "My dear brother, Kannan Pattambi, who was a film production controller, passed away at 11:41 PM last night. The funeral will be held at Pattambi's home in Njangattiri today at 4 PM. My younger brother, Kannan Pattambi, has left for his heavenly abode. Om Shanti (sic)."

This is a developing story.