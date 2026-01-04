Jana Nayagan: Is Thalapathy Vijay's film a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari? Filmmaker H Vinoth reveals A section of social media users suggested that the film looks like a remake of Telugu star Balakrishna's 2023 blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari. Let's delve into the facts, trailers and director's stance.

New Delhi:

Imagine you're watching a movie, and suddenly you get the feeling that you've seen or heard this story before. This is precisely the question being raised about Tamil cinema's superstar Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan.

A section of social media users suggested that the film looks like a remake of Telugu star Balakrishna's 2023 blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari. Let's delve into the facts, trailers and director's stance.

Jana Nayagan trailer was loved and criticised

When the trailer for Jana Nayagan was released, viewers felt their long-held suspicions were confirmed. Fans on social media immediately noticed that several scenes and plot elements in both films seemed identical. But the question is: Is it fair to declare a film a remake based solely on a few similarities? Let's take a look at these similarities:

Female character's recruitment into the army: In both films, the hero tries to get a female character to join the army, but she is initially reluctant.

Violence and revenge: When the villain attacks the woman, the hero's anger erupts, and he sets out for revenge.

Over-the-top action: Both films are filled with high-octane action and masala drama.

What did the directors say?

Interestingly, the film's makers are avoiding giving a clear statement on the matter. H Vinoth, the director of Jana Nayagan, gave a cryptic response in an interview with the media. He neither confirmed nor denied that it was a remake. Instead, he requested the audience to watch the entire film before drawing any conclusions. Vinoth described the project as 'a pure Thalapathy Vijay film' and said it would be wrong to guess the entire story based solely on the trailer.

On the other hand, Bhagavanth Kesari director Anil Ravipudi also commented. He stated that the truth will only be revealed when Jana Nayagan will released and people can compare the two films.

Deets about the film

Director and Producer: The film is directed by H. Vinoth and produced under the KVN Productions banner. This is KVN's first Tamil project.

Star Cast: Besides Vijay, it features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Bobby Deol is playing the villain, which will certainly be a major attraction.

Release Date: The film will be released in theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival.

Previous Title: The film was previously known as Thalapathy 69, as it is Vijay's 69th film.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan trailer: Internet spot similarities between Vijay's film and Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari