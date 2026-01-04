Jana Nayagan trailer: Internet spot similarities between Vijay's film and Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari Ever since the release of the Jana Nayagan trailer, fans have expressed their disappointment, pointing out similarities between certain scenes and Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Bhagavanth Kesari. Read on for more details.

New Delhi:

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, dropped the official trailer on Saturday, January 3, 2026, across social media platforms. The trailer received a strong response from viewers, garnering over 26 million views so far.

Ever since its release, fans have shared their thoughts on the trailer, with some expressing disappointment after pointing out similarities between certain scenes and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film Bhagavanth Kesari.

Earlier, there were rumours that Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before entering politics, Jana Nayagan, was a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. Following the trailer's release, many fans now believe these claims may be true. Read on to find out more details.

Internet draws comparisons between Vijay’s film and Bhagavanth Kesari

Social media users have noted that several scenes in Jana Nayagan’s trailer appear similar to the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Expressing disappointment, an X user wrote, "#JanaNayagan trailer is extremely disappointing Honestly, it would’ve been better if they hadn’t released it at all. It feels like a reworked version of Bhagavanth Kesari, and not even an upgrade. Everything looks basic and generic (sic)."

Another added, "Looks like #BhagavanthKesari story + #JanaNayagan political things added .. Hoping for a blockbuster Emoo ila chesaaru last movie Thalapathy ! (sic)."

Is Jana Nayagan a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari?

Despite the similarities seen in the trailers, Jana Nayagan director H Vinod clarified that the film is a '100% Thalapathy' project. He said, "I cannot say ‘yes,’ and I cannot say ‘no’ to this question. This is purely a Thalapathy Vijay film. People will get their answer after watching at least one show."

Jana Nayagan: Release date and cast

The Tamil language film, Jana Nayagan, is slated to hit the silver screens on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. The film will witness a box office clash with Prabhas's The Raja Saab. Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

