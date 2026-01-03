Jana Nayagan trailer to release in a few hours, know exact time Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan trailer will be released to day, on January 3 at 6: 45 PM. Read further to know about it's release date, story and seven fierce action sequences.

New Delhi:

Tamil superstar and fan-favorite Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, on the occasion of Pongal. This film is also special for Vijay's millions of fans because it is his last film after his political stint with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

While the film's audio was launched at a grand event in Malaysia recently, the trailer of Jana Nayagan will be released today, on January 3 (Saturday), at 6:45 PM. Moreover, several interesting facts about the film has emerged online.

7 major action sequences in Jana Nayagan

Reports state that Vijay's final film will feature not one or two, but seven intense and violent action sequences. Previously, Thalapathy Vijay also performed intense action sequences in Leo. This news comes after the lyrical version of the Hindi song Jiye Tere Hi Sahare from Jana Nayagan was released on Tuesday.

Jana Nayagan's Hindi title

Jana Nayagan will be released pan-India. It will be released in theaters in Hindi as Jana Neta. For the unversed, the movie is a political action drama film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol also star in the film. While Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narayan will also be seen in the supporting cast.

Jana Nayagan plot

Although the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film's plot, it is reported that Jana Nayaganis the story of an ordinary man who, upon witnessing injustice, decides to speak out instead of standing by the roadside and watching. He eventually becomes a leader of the local community, inspiring others. Vijay's character is a former police officer who, despite his reluctance, is forced to enter local politics to fight for people's rights.

Allegations of Jana Nayagan being a TVK propaganda

The story takes a turn when, upon coming to power, he faces challenges between his ideals, the dangers, and the expectations of his community. Many are viewing Jana Nayagan as his entry into real-life politics and a promotion for his party, TVK.

The film also features a human versus AI angle

Earlier, several reports had suggested that the film's story also involves the life of a young woman who plays a crucial role in the life of this public leader. According to some unconfirmed sources, there are also hints of a human versus AI element in the story.

Director denies reports of Jana Nayagan being a remake

On the other hand, there has been talk on social media that Jana Nayagan is actually a remake inspired by the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. However, director H Vinod clarified this, stating that the film is a '100% Thalapathy' project and the story is original.

