Kannada superstar Yash, Prakash Raj start 'KGF: Chapter 2' shoot

The cast of KGF: Chapter 2, including Kannada superstar Yash and actor Prakash Raj, has started shooting for the much-hyped sequel as India goes through phased unlock. Among other cast members to face the camera is Malavika Avinash, who is also a politician. She took to her unverified Twitter account and shared the news of the commencement of the shoot, along with pictures.

"After 6 full months... the Covid break is broken. Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth," she tweeted.

After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!!😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/nHRiiIejMX — Malavika Avinash (@MalavikaBJP) August 26, 2020

Several images of the veteran Prakash Raj from the sets have also been doing the rounds of the internet.

Prakash Raj, who has a pivotal role in the sequel, was not a part of the first film.

A little portion of the shoot and dubbing is yet to be done with Sanjay, as per reports. Although the sequel will be made originally in Kannada, it is expected to be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, just like the first part. The period drama also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag and others

"Start camera… action... back to work," he tweeted.

In the images, Prakash Raj is seen receiving instructions from director Prashanth Neel.

Welcoming him, Prashanth Neel tweeted: "Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir. We resume shoot finally for #KGFChapter2 Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck."

"KGF: Chapter 2" also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

KGF: Chapter 1 opened to widespread success across India. Featuring Yash in the lead, the narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The film was Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's debut into Kannada territories as a production house. They are scheduled to back and distribute the sequel as well.

KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. It will be released in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. It was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas in October, but due to the hiatus in filming, the makers are expected to announce a new release date.

