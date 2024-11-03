Kannada director Guruprasad dies by suicide in Bengaluru apartment at the age of 52

Follow us on Image Source : X Kannada director Guruprasad dies by suicide at 52

Popular Kannada director Guruprasad is no more. The filmmaker committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. His body was found in a decomposed state in his Karnataka home. The film director dies at the age of 52. He was known for acclaimed works like Eddelu Manjunatha and Directors Special. He was reportedly found dead in his apartment in Madanayakanahalli, Bengaluru. It is reported that he died due to suicide.

Bengaluru Rural SP CK Bawa confirmed Guruprasad's death and revealed that 5-6 days back, the Kannada director was seen entering into his apartment and then went incommunicado. Moreover, the condition of the dead body suggests that Guruprasad might have committed suicide 5-6 days back. Bawa also said that the filmmaker was under some financial distress and that perhaps could be the motive behind the suicide.

Police were informed after foul smell came from the house

Police are investigating to confirm the time and circumstances of his death. According to reports, neighbours informed the police after a foul smell came from his house. On investigation, the officials found that Guruprasad was hanging from the ceiling fan, which suggests that he may have committed suicide several days ago.

Producer Guruprasad was under stress

Reports suggest that Guruprasad was under pressure from creditors, which led him to allegedly commit suicide. The director, who recently remarried, was also facing financial challenges, including charges related to recent unpaid purchases.

Many of Guruprasad's projects are in limbo

Apart from his direction, Guruprasad had also acted in several films and was working on his latest project, Adema, which was under production at the time of his demise.

