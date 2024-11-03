Rajpal Yadav gets angry at journalist, snatches his phone in anger, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajpal Yadav got angry at journalist for asking questions about the Diwali trolling

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is currently seen in Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's latest released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The actor, known for his comic timing shocked the world with a series of unwarranted actions. A shocking video of Rajpal is going viral on social media. In this, the actor is seen losing his temper on a journalist in Palia town of Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The comic actor gets so angry that he snatches the journalist's phone by the end of the video.

Rajpal Yadav furious at journalist

In this video going viral on the internet, a journalist can be seen asking Rajpal a question about his upcoming film. Rajpal replied, 'A film will be seen in one and a half months.' Apart from this, the reporter asked Rajpal about his recent statement about not burning firecrackers before Diwali, which garnered a lot of discussion. This question angered the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor so much so that in a fit of rage, he even tried to snatch the reporter's phone and throw it away.

The journalist shared the video on X and wrote, "Why did famous film actor Rajpal Yadav, who makes people laugh, get so angry? Film actor Rajpal Yadav had reached Palia town of Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP today, where he got so angry at a journalist's question that he tried to snatch the mobile phone of the journalist asking the question and make it fall, the video of which is now going viral."

Watch the video here:

Which statement on Diwali caused a ruckus?

For the unversed, Rajpal Yadav shared a video on his Instagram handle and requested everyone to avoid bursting crackers on Diwali. However, Rajpal's request angered people and the actor received a lot of negative responses. Due to this, he later posted a video apologising and said that he had no intention of diminishing the joy of the festival. Rajpal also deleted the first video after a widespread controversy broke out on the internet.

