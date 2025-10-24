Before Spirit: Remembering Kanchana’s bold performances that redefined Telugu heroines From air-hostess to screen star: Kanchana, born Vasundhara Devi, brought energy and boldness to Telugu cinema in the 1960s-70s. Ahead of her appearance in Spirit, we revisit her standout moments, biggest hits and lasting legacy.

Animal fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film 'Spirit' has been in the news because of its unique storyline and ensemble star cast. Besides the Rebel star Prabhas, the movie also features Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi and veteran actress Kanchana in the lead roles.

For the unversed, actress Kanchana was previously seen in the 2017 film 'Arjun Reddy', where she portrayed the role of Arjun's grandmother and is now all set to appear in Prabhas' starrer Spirit. But let us tell you that senior actress Kanchana had already carved a niche for herself in Telugu cinema with a string of bold and memorable performances.

Known for challenging stereotypes and bringing depth to her characters, she redefined the image of the modern Telugu heroine. Made her acting debut with the 1964 Tamil film 'Kaadhalikka Neramillai' and she has worked in more than 100 films in her acting career so far.

Kanchana's early years: From working as an air hostess to the silver screen

For those who may not know, the 86-year-old actress Kanchana used to work as an air hostess in her early days. It was director CV Sridhar, who discovered her on a plane where he was travelling. He cast her in the 1964 film 'Kaadhalikka Neramillai', which turned out to be a major film for Kanchana.

Major Telugu hits that made her a household name

Throughout her acting career, she delivered several hits which including Arjun Reddy, Preminchi Choodu, Alakh Niranjan, and Kadalikka Neramillai. Other popular films include Devatha Manushya, Ratha Sapthami, Bidugadeya Bedi, Prachanda Kulla, Kasidre Kailasa and others.

Memorable roles: When she stood out in male-driven scripts

Several of actress Kanchana’s movies belonged to the male-driven script category, which was typical of South Indian cinema during the 1960s and 1970s. These films include Veerabhimanyu, which was released in 1965. In this film, Kanchana played the role of Uttara. Other films include Ave Kallu, Nenante Nene, Dharma Daata, and Kaadhalikka Neramillai.

Kanchana in Spirit

Although Kanchana's role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit has not been revealed yet, fans are excited about her casting. Before Spirit, the senior actress played a pivotal role in Arjun Reddy, which garnered significant attention from viewers.

