Spirit audio teaser ‘Sound Story’: Prabhas’ power-packed glimpse from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next Rebel star Prabhas got a special birthday gift as Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the ‘Spirit’ audio teaser titled ‘Sound Story’. The teaser teases Prabhas’ fierce cop avatar and features powerful dialogues, stellar sound design, and intense face-offs with Prakash Raj.

Rebel star Prabhas, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Thursday, October 23, received a special birthday treat from Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Animal-fame filmmaker unveiled the much-awaited audio teaser of the upcoming action thriller across various social media platforms.

The teaser, titled 'Sound Story', offers fans a glimpse into the film’s intense world through powerful background music and sound design, heightening anticipation for Prabhas' upcoming film. For the unversed, the movie also stars Prakash Raj, Triptii Dimri, and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

Spirit audio teaser 'Sound Story' is out

The 1-minute 31-second audio teaser was shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga on social media in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Timed with Prabhas' birthday, Vanga captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his."

What's in the Spirit audio teaser?

The audio teaser features dialogues from the movie, which tease Prabhas as a former IPS officer and academy topper. He lands in jail under the watch of the strict warden played by Prakash Raj. The confrontation between these two is positioned as a major turning point in the film. The teaser ends with Prabhas delivering a charged line: "I have had just one bad habit since childhood."

Watch the audio teaser here:

Fans praise Spirit audio teaser

Social media users and Prabhas’ fans couldn’t stop reacting to the teaser, with many calling it "pure goosebumps". The official Spirit audio teaser on YouTube has already garnered over 859K views and thousands of comments. One user praised the teaser, writing, "Prabhas + Sandeep Reddy Vanga = Wildfire." Meanwhile, others expressed excitement for Vivek Oberoi’s comeback, with one fan commenting, "Finally, Vivek Oberoi is back!"

