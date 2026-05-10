Kamal Haasan to RJ Balaji, celebs react as Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM | See Posts

New Delhi:

TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and saw the presence of several well-known personalities.

Among those who attended were actor Trisha Krishnan, actor Sangeetha and singer Krish. Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan also extended his congratulations to Vijay, marking the beginning of a new political chapter in Tamil Nadu.

Celebs react to Thalapathy Vijay's oath-taking as Tamil Nadu CM

Sharing his congratulations to Thalapathy Vijay after he took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Kamal Haasan posted on his X handle, "May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations."

Lyricist Vivek, who also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Thalapathy Vijay at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, wrote on X, "Have been here countless times for My Man's audio launches. This feels completely different."

RJ Balaji wrote, "C Joseph Vijay !!! This feels insane ..!!! Congratulations to you and to your cabinet of ministers…!!! Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the next level !!! Wishing you only the best sir.! Godbless us all !!!"

Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, who also starred alongside C Joseph Vijay in the 2021 film Master, expressed his happiness, calling the moment "personal". Sharing a video of Vijay from his oath-taking ceremony, he wrote, "C. Joseph Vijay Enum Naan This feels personal na @actorvijay Congratulations."

Expressing his wishes on platform X, actor Prakash Raj wrote, "Congratulations to Chief Minister Vijay. Wishing you the best to succeed in your new responsibility . May the state thrive in your governance too."

PM Modi congratulates Thalapathy Vijay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his congratulations and wrote, "Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people."

For those who may not know, in the May 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats independently, becoming the single largest party in the 234-member Assembly.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan attends TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's swearing-in ceremony in Chennai | Video