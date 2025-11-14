Kaantha X Reviews: What the viewers are saying about Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil film Dulquer Salmaan’s latest Tamil film, Kaantha, has sparked a wave of audience reactions. Here's what they have to say.

After backing Kalyani Priyadarshan's Malayalam superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1, Dulquer Salmaan is back as the lead actor in Tamil film Kaantha. The film hit the screens on November 14, without any major clash from the South.

Kaantha also stars Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati in key roles. But how are viewers liking Kaantha? Let's find out.

Kaantha X Reviews

Dulquer Salmaan is receiving rave reviews for Kaantha. Some of his fans are also manifesting a National Award for him. "Climax twist Lead actors' performance top notch," wrote a fan. Another wrote, "WHAT AN ACTOR PEAK PERFORMANCE from @dulQuer Deserved a National Award for his Stunning Performance !! #Kaantha." Yet another user penned on X, "In the final scene of the #Kaantha, the climax, the mirror scene, the whole theatre gets crazy and clapped #Kaantha #DulquerSalmaan."

Others felt that the film was slow and dull. "#Kaantha Set in the 1950s film world Kanta follows a director–hero conflict and a murder plot. The period sets and visuals impress, and Dulquer, Samuthirakani, and Rana perform well. But the slow screenplay and lack of engage elements make it dull #DulquerSalmaan #bagyashriborse 2.5/5," wrote a user.

But majorly, the film has received positive reviews from the audience. Here are some other posts:

What is the story of Kaantha?

As per details available on IMDb, Kaantha is set in 1950s Madras and follows the backdrop of post-independence social change in India. Notably, the film has been dubbed in many languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is releasing the film in North India.

Kaantha is produced under the banners of Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films. The film has already created a buzz.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the Telugu film Lucky Baskhar alongside Meenaakshi Chaudhary. He also made a cameo appearance in the blockbuster Malayalam film, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.

