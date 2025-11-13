Kaantha movie: Release date, cast and all you need to know about Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse's film Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse's mystery thriller Kaantha is all set to hit the big screens this Friday, November 14, 2025. Here's everything you need to know about its cast, trailer and other details.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, best known for his roles in films like Lucky Bhaskar and Sita Ramam, is set to appear on the big screen with the highly anticipated film, Kaantha. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the Tamil language film also features Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on Friday, November 14, 2025. Produced under the banners of Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films, the film has already created a buzz among fans with its trailer. Read further to know about its cast and story details.

Kaantha movie: Story

According to details available on IMDb, the Tamil movie Kaantha is set in 1950s Madras and follows the backdrop of post-independence social change in India. Notably, the film Kaantha has been dubbed in several languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Whereas Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is releasing the film in North India.

Kaantha movie trailer

The 2-minute and 55-minute-long trailer was released by the makers on November 7, 2025. The YouTube logline read: "The world of #Kaantha unfolds! TRAILER OUT NOW! In cinemas on 14th November North India Release by Dharma Productions."

Kaantha cast and production details

The film Kaantha features an ensemble star cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani and others in key roles. The music for the film is composed by Jhanu Chanthar and the cinematography is done by Dani Salo.

Dulquer Salmaan's work front

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the Telugu film Lucky Baskhar alongside Meenaakshi Chaudhary. He also made a cameo appearance in the blockbuster Malayalam film, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra. He is also a part of Nahas Hidhayath's film, I'm Game, which is produced by his production banner Wayfarer Films.

