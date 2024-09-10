Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan look fierce in 'Devara: Part 1' trailer, Janhvi Kapoor looks appealing | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Devara: Part 1 trailer is out now

The fiery trailer of Junior NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Devara: Part 1' has been released, which is getting a tremendous response from the fans. This is Jr NTR's first film after SS Rajamouli's RRR (2022). Fans have been waiting for his return to the big screen for a long time, and ending their wait, the actor is now all set to take over the silver screen with his Pan India film Devara: Part 1. There has been a lot of anticipation for the film for a long time and now the makers have also released the trailer of Devara: Part 1 to ignite the excitement among fans.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer of Junior NTR's Devara: Part 1 has been released

The Devara: Part 1 trailer shows that the film is going to be full of high-octane action sequences and a lot of bloodshed. Talking about the film, Junior NTR's film is a mass action drama, where he will be seen in a double role. In the film, he will first play the role of a father who is fearless and fights with Saif Ali Khan. In the second avatar, he looks simple and timid. The trailer shows that Devara (Junior NTR) will face Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan) who wants to capture the ocean and its treasure.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIPhotos from Devara: Part 1 trailer launch

Saif Ali Khan shines as a dreaded villain

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is going to be seen in the role of a dreaded villain in 'Devara- Part 1'. He will be seen competing with Junior NTR in the film. Along with this, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen romancing Junior NTR in the film. The director of the film is Siva Koratala and the film has been produced by Yuvasudha Arts.

When is Devara: Part 1 releasing?

This most awaited film of Junior NTR is going to be released in theatres this month i.e. on September 27. Although, earlier the film was going to be released on the occasion of Dussehra, but later due to some reasons the release date of the film was postponed. It is significant to note that Jr NTR was last seen in the 2022 mega-blockbuster RRR. Which also made a blast at the Oscars. The song Natu-Natu from the film won the Oscar Award in the Best Original Song category.

Also Read: Is THIS actress joining Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Sikander'?