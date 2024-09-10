Is THIS actress joining Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Sikander'?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna from the sets of Bigg Boss

These days Salman Khan is constantly in the news about his much-awaited film 'Sikander'. Salman announced this film through his social media post. 'Sikander' has now become one of the most awaited films of this year. Fans eagerly wait for updates related to the shooting and joining of new actors. According to media reports, another actress has now joined Salman and Rashmika Mandanna in this film of Sajid Nadiadwala production.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen with Salman-Rashmika

According to media reports, Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has joined Sikandar. She will be seen in an important role along with star actors like Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar. No information has been revealed about her character yet.

Kajal has been a part of Singham

Let us tell you, that Kajal Agarwal is mostly seen in Telugu and Tamil. Kajal has appeared in the Bollywood film Singham. Apart from this, Kajal has also won the hearts of the audience with her excellent work in films like Special 26. Kajal was seen with Ajay Devgan in Singham, while her acting in Special 26 was highly praised.

Salman's character in Sikandar

In 'Sikandar', which is being directed by AR Murugadoss, Salman Khan will play the character of a person who is right with right and wrong with wrong. He is against things like corruption and knows how to deal well with the people involved in it. That is, a full dose of action will be seen in the Sikandar movie.

Sikandar has also been shot in Mumbai

Sikandar is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. Sikandar will hit the theatres on Eid 2025. According to media reports, Salman Khan started a 45-day schedule for the film in Mumbai in August. The film has been shot in a big studio in Mumbai. It took more than 3 months to build the entire set.

