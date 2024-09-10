Forget Kangana's Emergency, THIS film fought longest battle with censor board; Anurag Kashyap had last laugh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Udta Punjab fought longest battle with censor board

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' is surrounded by controversies. The Sikh community accused the film of showing Sikhs in a wrong way. However, Kangana claims that only the truth has been shown in the film. The actress and Mandi MP has also allegedly received death threats. The film is facing the most opposition in Punjab, after which the CBFC made several cuts in the film, which the makers refused to accept and approached the court. The decision on this is to come on September 19.

But this is not the first case related to CBFC and Punjab. Central Board of Film Certification also made several cuts in a film released in the year 2016 and this film has been opposed a lot in Punjab. The name of this film released in the year 2016 is 'Udta Punjab'. The film deals with the youth addicted to drugs in Punjab and political matters. There was a lot of opposition to it when the trailer was released. The makers and actors received threats. Politics was also heated. In such a situation, CBFC made 89 cuts before giving the certificate. But the makers did not agree to those cuts.

Though its producers were Ektaa Kapoor, Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl and many others, Anurag Kashyap took on the plunge and fought with CBFC. At that time the chairman of the CBFC was Pahlaj Nihalani. Anurag called him a dictator and even compared India to North Korea. He asked the CBFC to review the film again, but the committee asked to remove the reference related to Punjab and asked for 89 cuts.

At that time, CBFC was criticised a lot and Anurag Kashyap was supported by many filmmakers. After this, the makers approached the Bombay High Court. The Bombay High Court ruled in favour of the makers. The court made only one cut and ordered the release of the film. The court also reprimanded the CBFC. In the cut imposed by the court, a character urinates on the crowd. When 'Udta Punjab' was released in June 2016, it got leaked due to piracy but still performed well at the box office.

'Udta Punjab', made on a budget of Rs 34 crore, earned almost Rs 100 crore. At that time, very few films could touch the Rs 100 crore mark. Alia Bhatt won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for this film. The film also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan apart from Shahid and Alia. Udta Punjab also has one of the best music albums of that year.

Also Read: 15 records that could be broken at 76th Primetime Emmy Awards