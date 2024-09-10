15 records that could be broken at 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Records that could be broken at Emmy Awards 2024

Ahead of the main ceremony of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, VegasInsider has collected all the records that could be broken To highlight a few of the records that could be broken next weekend, Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer) could become the first actor to ever win an Oscar, Daytime Emmy and a Primetime Emmy in the same year, Shōgun could extend their new record for the most Emmys won by a show in a single year (14 & counting) and The Bear could break its own record for the most Primetime Emmys won by a Comedy Series in a single year (10). To see the detailed list of all the records that could be broken, have a look below.

Records that can be broken this weekend:

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer) could become the first actor to ever win an Oscar, Daytime Emmy and a Primetime Emmy in the same year - he won the Supporting Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer, Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Program for Downey’s Dream Cars and he could win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series at the Primetime Emmys for The Sympathizer. SNL already extended its record as the most-awarded TV program in the history of the Emmys and it became the first TV program to ever win 100 Emmys (including its specials) - it has won 101 Emmys thus far (including its specials) - it already won 6 Emmys on the first day of the Creative Arts Emmys, and it is nominated for 2 more Primetime Emmys at the main ceremony next week, so it could potentially extend this record. Shōgun already broke the record for the most Emmys won by a show in a single year (previously held by Game of Thrones) and the most Emmys won by a drama series in a single year - at the Creative Arts Primetime Emmys, Shōgun already won 14 Emmys and they are nominated for 8 more Emmys at the main ceremony, which could extend their record even further. The Bear could break its own record for the most Primetime Emmys won by a Comedy Series in a single year (for its first season, it won 10 Emmys) - this year, it has already won 7 Creative Arts Primetime Emmys and it is nominated for 9 more Emmys. RuPaul’s Drag Race could extend its record as the most awarded reality program in the Emmys history (across categories) - it has won 24 Emmys, so a win at the main ceremony in the Outstanding Reality Competition category would make it its 25th win. Curb Your Enthusiasm could extend its record for the most nominated comedy series in the Outstanding Comedy Series without a win - they have been nominated 11 times but have never won. Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) could become the first African-American actress to win in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category 2 times (last year, Brunson joined Isabel Sanford as only the second African-American actress to ever win in the category and the first one to do so in 40 years); if Bruson, Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) or Maya Rudolph (Loot) win in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category this year, it would make it the first time in history that an African-American actresses win in the category for two consecutive years in a row. Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Steve Martin or Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building) could break Eugene Levy’s record for the oldest actor to win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Levy was 73 when he won for Schitt’s Creek and David is 77, Martin 79 and Short 74). D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs) could break Michael J.Fox’s record for the youngest actor to win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Fox was 25 when he won for Family Ties and Woon-A-Tai is 22 years old). Carol Burnett (Palm Royale) could become the oldest actress to win in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category - Burnett will be 91 at the time of the 2024 Primetime Emmys ceremony, which would also make her the oldest winner of any acting winners at the Primetime Emmys of all time - as of now, the oldest winner was John Gielgud, who was 87 when he won for Summer’s Lease. Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) could join a rare group of actors who won Emmys for both Comedy and Drama categories - Aniston last won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Friends in 2002 and this is her 2nd nomination in the Drama category for The Morning Show. If Imelda Staunton (The Crown) wins, a rare feat would be achieved - it would be the third time that a portrayal of the same character in the same series wins the Emmy for a different actor - Staunton portrayed Queen Elizabeth II. in the final season of The Crown and both Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, who portrayed the Queen in the previous seasons, won the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series (interestingly, both Foy and Colman won for their final seasons portraying the Queen). Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) could break the record of Richard Kiley and become the oldest actor to win in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category - Kiley was 66 when he won for A Year in the Life, Oldman will also be 66 at the time of the 2024 Primetime Emmys ceremony, but he will be a month older than Kiley was when he won. Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun) or Takehiro Hira (Shōgun) could become the first Asian actors to win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category; they would also become the first Japanese actors to win in the category. The Amazing Race could extend its record as the most awarded program in the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program category - it has won 10 Emmys and it received its 21st nomination in 2024.

