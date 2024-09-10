Taapsee Pannu to play fierce mom in 'Gandhari', marks sixth collaboration with Kanika Dhillon

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Taapsee Pannu to play fierce mom in Gandhari

Following the triumph of the audience-pleasing movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Netflix is teaming up with the “dynamic duo” of Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu once more for the next feature, Gandhari. The intense attachment between a mother and her child is the subject of this action-thriller movie.

Gandhari, written by the acclaimed Kanika Dhillon, who won praise for developing eminent characters for the Hasseen Dillruba film franchise, promises an engrossing plot with unwavering resolve and high stakes for individuals, all set against a backdrop of suspenseful mystery and dramatic action. Unlike her earlier character of Rani Kashyap, audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a furious mother on a quest. Additionally, Gandhari is the second joint venture between Kathha Pictures and Netflix.

"The movie delves deeply into the core of a mother's fierce and unwavering love. A tigress will harm you if you meddle with her youngster! For the first time, Taapsee and I are getting together for a raw, intense action thriller! And we can't wait to share this stirring story of atonement and retribution! I can't wait for our viewers to see this gripping, action-packed, and highly emotional story of Gandhari!" remarked Dhillon Kanika.

When Kanika and I collaborate on a movie, there's a unique type of magic that occurs," Taapsee Pannu says. "We're delving into uncharted emotional territory with Gandhari, and I'm excited to work with this powerful character. I had been waiting for a script that would challenge me in new ways and bring me back to action, which I did nine years ago. I was looking for something more profound after playing a spy, and Gandhari, with its stirring tale of a mother seeking retribution, sounded like the ideal choice. Working together with Kathha Pictures and Netflix enables us to create tales that are compelling, distinctive, and daring. Because Netflix allows us to reach a larger audience, working with them has always been gratifying," said the actress.

For the unversed, this will be Kanika and Taapsee's 6th collaboration. Before this, the duo came together for Dunki, Rashmi Rocket, Manmarziyaan, Hasseen Dillruba and its sequel.

