Watch: Jr NTR loses cool at security for pushing fans gathered outside his house on birthday

New Delhi:

Jr NTR marked his 43rd birthday on May 20 by first dropping the teaser of his upcoming film with Prashanth Neel titled Dragon. Later, he greeted his sea of fans outside his house in Hyderabad, looking chiselled in his new look for Dragon. He was surrounded by a security entourage who were pushing fans coming close to him.

Jr NTR celebrates birthday with fans at midnight

Jr NTR celebrated his 43rd birthday with fans outside his Hyderabad residence as a huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. NTR was seen smiling, waving and greeting fans warmly while surrounded by heavy security and police protection. At one point, some fans tried to move closer to the actor, prompting his security team to stop them. NTR appeared visibly upset with the way his fans were being pushed back and was seen reacting angrily to his security personnel. Watch the videos here:

Jr NTR looks different, chiselled in Dragon

The teaser of Dragon was unveiled in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam, turning it into a full-fledged pan-India launch. Fans had been eagerly waiting for a glimpse ever since the project was announced, and the teaser has only pushed the excitement higher.

Apart from offering a peek into the film’s world and storyline, the teaser also introduces key characters from the cast. Jr NTR grabs attention in a rugged, massy avatar with a visibly ripped physique. His character is introduced as “Luger Assassin in Chief of the Afghan trading company”. The teaser later gives viewers a first look at Anil Kapoor’s character as well. Watch the Hindi teaser of Dragon here:

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Dragon is being called Prashanth Neel’s most ambitious film yet. After the massive success of films like KGF and Salaar, expectations are naturally sky-high for his collaboration with Jr NTR. The film releases on June 11, 2027.

Also read: Jr NTR flaunts ripped physique in Prashanth Neel's Dragon teaser; fans say 'kuch toofani aane wala hain'