Jr NTR flaunts ripped physique in Prashanth Neel's Dragon teaser; fans say 'kuch toofani aane wala hain'

New Delhi:

The wait for #NTRNeel’s first glimpse is finally over. Titled Dragon, the upcoming film starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel has already become one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. Keeping their promise to fans, the makers dropped the teaser at midnight on May 19, just minutes before NTR’s birthday on May 20.

Dragon teaser out

The teaser of Dragon arrived in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, making the launch a true pan-India event. Fans had been waiting for an update ever since the project was announced, and the teaser has only added to the excitement surrounding the film. It introduces the audience to the film's plot, along with the cast and characters. Jr NTR appears in a massy avatar, sporting a different, ripped body. His character in the film is introduced as 'Luger Assassin in Chief of the Afghan trading company'. Soon after, Anil Kapoor's character from the film is revealed. Watch the teaser of Dragon in Hindi here:

How are fans reacting to Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's Dragon teaser?

Prashanth Neel is the maker of films like Yash's KGF and Prabhas' Salaar. Fans have always lauded the way he builds his world in his films. This time, too, things are no different. Taking to the comments, the internet is lauding the first look teaser of Dragon. "The dialogue of NTR seems some destruction is coming. Kuch toofani aane wala h", wrote a fan. Other comments read, "What a glimps,, pure goosebumps,, prashant neel is another level director,, the man o masses create a history", "This movie highlighted the dark reality of Opium wars️, this movie should become highest grossing film, it deserves that", "There is no doubt that Dragon is going to be the best movie of NTR's career. biggest comeback loading", "What a glimpse,, pure goosebumps,,,, Prasant neel is another level director,, The man of masses ntr coming for history", "Neel is literally cooking", "Man Of Masses NTR × Prasanth Neel × Ravi Basrur = Mass Destruction Trio Blastttt", "Bro what a scale and vision of this movie", "And then The devil was born goosebumps", and others.

When is Dragon releasing?

With the teaser now out, anticipation around #NTRNeel has reached another level altogether. The film is set to hit theatres on June 11, 2027. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Dragon is being called Prashanth Neel’s most ambitious film yet. After the massive success of films like KGF and Salaar, expectations are naturally sky-high for his collaboration with Jr NTR.

Also read: Dragon teaser out: Jr NTR unleashes intense avatar in Prashanth Neel's film | WATCH