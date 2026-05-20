Dragon teaser out: Jr NTR unleashes intense avatar in Prashanth Neel's film | WATCH

New Delhi:

The wait for #NTRNeel's first glimpse is finally coming to an end. Titled Dragon and starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming projects in Indian cinema. Now, as promised, the makers released the film's teaser at midnight on May 19, just ahead of NTR’s birthday on May 20.

Also read: Jr NTR’s dramatic 9.5 kg muscle loss in 50 days: Trainer reveals workout and diet strategy

Watch the teaser of Dragon here:

The teaser was released in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam, making it a massive pan-India launch. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates, and the teaser has only heightened the excitement. Watch it here:

When makers teased Jr NTR's first look from the film

Adding to the buzz, the makers recently unveiled a striking new poster featuring NTR in a rugged and intense avatar. His transformation for the film has already grabbed attention online, with pictures circulating widely on social media over the past few weeks. Many fans have called it one of his most powerful looks yet.

When is Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's film releasing?

The film is being described as Prashanth Neel’s most ambitious project so far. After delivering blockbusters like KGF and Salaar, audiences are eager to see what the filmmaker brings next with NTR. The collaboration itself has become one of the biggest talking points, with many expecting the film to be among the biggest releases of 2027.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film stars Jr NTR in the lead role. With the teaser release now, anticipation surrounding #NTRNeel has hit a fever pitch. The film is slated for release on June 11, 2027.

Also read: Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashant Neel's film gets a release date, first partial look revealed