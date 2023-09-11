Jigarthanda Double X teaser out: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah star in retro action film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jigarthanda Double X teaser

The makers have finally released the teaser of Jigarthanda Double X featuring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. The teaser showcases, action-packed scenes in the world of gangsters. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayan. The movie is produced by Santhanam & Kathiresan. As soon as the teaser was unveiled by the makers, fans couldn't keep calm. One user wrote, "The track used in this teaser was dope, excited to see what Sana has done in the movie". Another user commented, "one of the best teasers in recent time. Pure Goosebumps". "Nothing wrong to say. Karthik Subbaraj never fails", wrote the third user.

Jigarthanda Double X which is a sequel to the 2014 film Jigarthanda, is touted to be an action drama is touted to be one of the anticipated films of this year. The film will be released in three languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Jigarthanda Double X was produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and co-produced by Alankar Pandian. Jigarthanda Double X is all set to release on the occasion of Diwali.

Jigarthanda Double X will star Raghav Lawrence, SJ Surya, and Nimisha Sajayan among others. Whereas the first part of Jigarthanda, it featured Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunkaran, and Guru Somasundaram. For the unversed, the film won two National Film Awards including Best Supporting Actor for Bobby Simha and Best Editing for Vivek Harshan.

For the unversed, the first part of Jigarthanda film is all about a budding director who tries to research a merciless gangster to make a film on gangsterism. But his secret attempts to conduct the research fail when he gets caught for snooping.

