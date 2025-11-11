Jason Sanjay’s debut film Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan; Thalapathy Vijay’s son begins his own story as director After Aryan Khan, another star kid is stepping behind the camera — Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay debuts as director with Sigma. Starring Sundeep Kishan and produced by Lyca Productions, the film promises an action-comedy ride packed with heart and humour.

New Delhi:

Jason Sanjay, son of South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, is making his directorial debut in the Tamil film industry. The title of his debut film has been announced. Along with the title, actor Sandeep Kishan's first look was also been released on Monday.

The movie seems to be an action-comedy and after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's superhit directorial debut, fans seem excited for another star kid to make a debut from behind the camera.

What is the title of Jason Sanjay’s debut film?

Jason Sanjay's debut film, produced under Lyca Productions, is titled 'Sigma.' Sandeep Kishan plays the lead role in the film. The actor's first look has also been revealed. The poster shows actor Sandeep sitting on a pile of gold bricks and money. He is also seen bandaging a wound on his hand.

'Jason Sanjay 01 - SIGMA. Need All your love & blessings. When you don’t give up on yourself Ever, Especially in this unfair world ,you are a SIGMA. @official_jsj shall take you on a Roller Coster Ride :) A @MusicThaman @LycaProductions,' read his caption.

See the post here:

About Sigma: Plot, genre, and cast details

Sigma is backed by Lyca Productions. It is an action-adventure-comedy film that explores a hidden treasure. Besides Sandeep Kishan, the film stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan.

Who is Jason Sanjay?

Jason Sanjay is the elder son of the Tamil film star Thalapathy Vijay nd his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam. He was born on August 26, 2000 and raised in Chennai, India. Jason’s grandfather is the director S A Chandrasekar, so he comes from a family with a strong film-industry legacy. Jason attended the American International School in Chennai.

He then pursued studies in filmmaking and media abroad, including in Canada and the UK. During his earlier years, he appeared in a song sequence as a child in the 2009 film Vettaikkaran.

Also Read: Anupama Parameswaran cyberbullying case explained: Why the actor filed complaint against 20-year-old woman