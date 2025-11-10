Anupama Parameswaran cyberbullying case explained: Why the actor filed complaint against 20-year-old woman Actor Anupama Parameswaran has taken legal action after facing organised online harassment. The Tillu Square star filed a cybercrime complaint in Kerala against a 20-year-old woman, after discovering fake social media accounts spreading morphed images and false allegations.

New Delhi:

Tamil actress Anupama Parameswaran, known for films such as Tillu Square and Bison, has taken a firm stand against cyber harassment. The actor has filed a complaint with the Kerala Cyber Crime Police after witnessing a disturbing, organised campaign of cyberbullying targeted at her.

Anupama took to Instagram and shared a two-page open letter, where she revealed how several fake social media accounts were created to share her morphed photos and spread false allegations about herself, her family, and close friends.

What is the Anupama Parameswaran cyberbullying case?

Shocked by the extent of the online bullying, Anupama Parameswaran decided to take the legal route. She took to Instagram and shared a detailed instance of how she has been bullied online. Excerpts of her note can be read: "An Instagram account was circulating extremely inappropriate and false content about me, my family, and even tagging my friends and co-actors. The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations – it was deeply distressing to see such targeted harassment online.”

“However, I am sharing this incident to make one thing very clear – owning a smartphone or having access to social media platforms does not give anyone the right to harass, defame or spread hatred against others. Every action online leaves a trace, and accountability will follow,” wrote Anupama. She chose to conceal the name of the accused since she was all of 20.

“Being an actor or public figure does not strip away basic rights. Cyberbullying is a punishable offence – and accountability is real", she concluded her note. Take a look:

How fans reacted to her cyberbullying statement

Fans were in awe of how gracefully Anupama tackled the incident. A section of fans lauded her for dealing with the accused with the utmost sensitivity. "The actress told the police that no harm should be done to the girl and that the girl's future should not be ruined. The great work Anu," wrote a user. "Omg don't worry dear ,more & more power to u and ur so daring & u did the right thing by complaining at cyber crime.Sending u Biggest condolences & big hugs from me to u," penned another.

On the work front, Anupama Parameswaran also starred in films such as Dragon, Paradha Kishkindhapuri, JSK: Janaki V v/s State of Kerala and The Pet Detective. Next, she will be seen in a Tamil film titled Lockdown.