Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's film tickets soar to Rs 2000, yet early morning shows sell out in Bengaluru Advance bookings for Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, slated for a January 9 Pongal release, have opened in Karnataka, with early morning show ticket prices in Bengaluru going as high as Rs 2000. Despite the steep rates, most morning shows are already sold out.

Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is set to release on January 9, coinciding with Pongal. With bookings opening a few days ahead of release, ticket prices for the film’s early morning shows in Bengaluru, Karnataka, have shot up, touching Rs 2000 at some cinemas.

Surprisingly, the advanced ticket windows haven't opened in Tamil Nadu.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan sees sold-out shows despite Rs 2000 tickets

Booking for Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has begun in Karnataka, and despite the steep pricing, most morning shows are already sold out. At Mukunda Theatre, a 6:30 am show on release day, priced at Rs 1800 and Rs 2000, has filled up on BookMyShow. In fact, the 6:15 am and 6:30 am show times in most Bengaluru theatres have houseful shows on January 9.

Several other Bengaluru theatres, including Swagath Shankar Nag, Sri Vinayaka, Cinephile HSR Layout, Gopalan Grand Mall, Sri Krishna, Brundha RGB, Vaibhav and Prasanna - have also reported sold-out morning shows. Ticket prices at these venues ranged between Rs 1000 and Rs 1500, while the lowest morning-show rate stood at Rs 800 at select theatres. Later morning shows starting around 9:30 am and 10 am were priced between Rs 300 and Rs 800.

Bookings are yet to open in key markets such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. In contrast, ticket prices in Kochi remain far more modest, with the highest rate capped at Rs 350.

Why did Jana Nayagan's ticket bookings not start in Tamil Nadu?

In Tamil Nadu, bookings have not started yet. Trade websites such as Sacnilk report that the makers are still awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. Theatres are said to be exercising caution and holding back ticket sales to avoid last-minute complications. According to reports, the CBFC has suggested a few modifications to the film. For now, bookings are open only in Karnataka, Kerala and overseas markets.

Jana Nayagan: All you need to know

Jana Nayagan marks Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he ventures into politics full-time. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. He is expected to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections later this year.

Jana Nayagan releases on January 9, 2026. It is expected to clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab at the box office.

