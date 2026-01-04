Jana Nayagan audio launch: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's Malaysia event on TV and OTT? Jana Nayagan audio launch event will be broadcast on TV tomorrow, on January 4 by Zee Tamil. At the same time, i.e. from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM, the program will go live on ZEE5 for OTT users.

Tamil star hero Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming release, Jana Nayagan, will released in theaters worldwide as a Sankranti special (on January 9, 2026). Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers of the Pan India release, organised a the audio launch ceremony of Jana Nayagan was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 28, 2025.

More than one lakh people attended the event. It also entered the 'Malaysian Book of Records'. Vijay's words at the event became a historical moment, as he announced Jana Nayagan his last film, making everyone emotional. Now the event will be telecast on TV and OTT.

Jana Nayagan audio launch: When and where to watch?

The popular OTT platform Zee5 announced that this historic event will be streamed in Pan India languages. Jana Nayagan audio launch event will be broadcast on TV tomorrow, on January 4 by Zee Tamil. At the same time, i.e. from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM, the program will go live on ZEE5 for OTT users.

Since this is Vijay’s last film, there are huge expectations among fans and movie lovers. Already, the released contents have created hype for the film. It is significant to note that the trailer was released yesterday, on January 3 at 6.45 pm.

Thalapathy's emotional speech at Jana Nayagan audio launch

Vijay got emotional saying that he is saying goodbye to films to serve his fans. ;I have received a lot of love and respect from my fans through films. However, I am now preparing for a new journey in my life. After the completion of the film Jana Nayagan, I am saying goodbye to acting completely. Although it is very difficult to say goodbye to films, I have taken this decision with the aim of serving the people to the fullest.'

The superstar further said, 'For all these years, my fans and audience used to go to theaters and watch the films I have acted in. They have supported me for many years. For those who have been so supportive in my career, I will stand for 30 years. I am saying goodbye to films to serve my fans'.

