Jana Nayagan controversy: Vishal warns of strike by 1500 Nadigar Sangam members against censor board

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Vijay is considered one of the leading stars of the Tamil film industry. After launching his political party, Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam, Vijay announced that he would retire from cinema. Following this announcement, his film Jana Nayagan was scheduled for release last Pongal. However, the film has not yet been released due to issues related to its censor certificate.

Vishal questions the Censor Board

Speaking to the media after casting his vote in the Producers’ Council elections, Vishal shared his views on the issue. He said it is not enough for just one person to voice an opinion. According to him, it should not be limited to the Producers’ Council president speaking out. He stated that if all 1,519 members of the Producers’ Council stood united before the Censor Board, it would create a stronger impact. He added that everyone must work together, including those who lost in the elections, and only then would progress be possible.

Vishal also clarified that they are not the police to take complaints. He pointed out that there are courts, High Courts and the Supreme Court to handle such matters. He questioned how anyone could interfere when the matter is already before the court and said people cannot be stopped from approaching the judiciary.

Matter pending before High Court

Vishal said he was unaware of the details concerning KVN Productions. He remarked that if the producers had approached earlier, perhaps something might have happened. However, he stressed that since the matter is in the High Court, no one can question a judge or interfere in judicial proceedings.

He further criticised the structure of the Censor Board, saying it is an organisation where four or five people decide on behalf of 70 million people how many cuts a film should receive and what should or should not be shown. While he said he does not agree with this system, he acknowledged that it is a rule and must be followed.

Allegations and delay over Jana Nayagan

After entering politics, Vijay acted in two films, Code and Jana Nayagan. While Code was released, Jana Nayagan has been facing several hurdles. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Bhagavant Kesari and is directed by H Vinoth. Reports suggest that the film contains scenes reflecting Vijay’s political journey. There were allegations that some scenes had offended religious sentiments, which resulted in complaints and a hold-up in getting a censor certificate. The case involving Jana Nayagan is pending in court.

Jana Nayagan features Mamita Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj and Gautham Menon, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. The music has been composed by Anirudh, and the film is produced by KVN Productions.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap slams makers of The Kerala Story 2, calls the film 'propaganda' | Watch