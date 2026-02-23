18 dead in Nepal after bus plunges into river in Dhading

New Delhi:

At least 18 people lost their lives after a passenger bus fell into the Trishuli River in Dhading district early in the morning, police said. The bus was traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu when the accident happened. The incident took place around 1 am along the Prithvi Highway near Bhaisepati in Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality-5.

According to officials, the bus suddenly went off the road and fell nearly 300 metres down a steep slope before landing near the riverbank. The vehicle was badly damaged.

Injured taken to hospital

Police confirmed that 27 passengers were rescued with injuries. Among them were eight women, eighteen men, and one minor girl. All the injured were taken to different hospitals for treatment. Some survivors were in serious condition, officials said.

Rescue teams from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police worked together through the night to search for survivors. Chief District Officer Suvedi said that rescue workers used torchlights during the night to find and help survivors.

He also said that there was not enough relief material available at the site, which made the operation harder.