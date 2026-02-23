Why was Washington Sundar played over Axar Patel for South Africa T20 World Cup clash? Coach reveals

New Delhi:

India's move to play Washington Sundar over Axar Patel in the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 clash against South Africa backfired bigtime with several experts and fans criticising the decision following the team's loss to the Proteas in Ahmedabad.

India were humbled in their opening Super Eight match at the Narendra Modi Stadium by 76 runs on what was a two-paced surface. While their batters had no answers for the Proteas bowlers, the likes of David Miller and Dewald Brevis had turned the tide towards their team with the bat before Tristan Stubbs took over.

The middle overs in India's bowling seemingly proved to be the difference in the two teams in Ahmedabad as the Proteas cashed in after being 20/3, while the Men in Blue kept falling. A big reason why India lost the middle overs with the ball was that Varun Chakravarthy was taken to the cleaners as he gave away 47 runs in his four overs, and India did not had their vice-captain Axar Patel for the 7-15 over phase that he champions in.

Ryan ten Doeschate reveals exact reason of choosing Sundar over Axar

The Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed the rationale behind playing Sundar in place of vice-captain Axar for the crucial clash against the Proteas. The coach stated that the Indian team made the decision due to combinations and the fact that South Africa had a lot of left-handers at the top.

"Yeah, we spent so much time deliberating about the 11, the last couple of days. And I guess the only way that it sort of didn't play into our hands is if we did have the ideal start like we did today with getting Quinton and Rickelton out so early. We were kind of looking at matchups more in the middle. And then obviously, someone has to give way," Ten Doeschate said in the post-match press conference.

He stated that the biggest threats the team felt were Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and David Miller - all left-handers - so playing an off-spinner made sense, but India did not give the ball to him in the powerplay as the pacers were striking. "In our analysis, we felt the biggest threats were going to be Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and David Miller. When you can only pick one of the two options, we leaned towards someone who could bowl in the powerplay. Axar can bowl in the powerplay occasionally, of course. But we feel we've got Washington to a point where he's found a way to be effective in that phase."

What do the powerplay and middle over bowling records speak about Washi and Axar?

Speaking about the powerplay, Sundar has a relatively better record in the powerplay against left-handers than Axar but an overall inferior record in the middle overs than the Indian vice-captain.

Sundar has taken 23 wickets in 57 innings at an average of 24.47 and an economy of 5.05 in the powerplay against the left-handers, while Axar has scalped 14 wickets in 62 innings against the lefties and an average and economy of 51.28 and 5.66.

Against all types of batters in the middle overs, Axar has a better record. He has taken 63 wickets in 79 innings in over 7 to 16 at an average of 21.15 and an economy of 6.99. Sundar is relatively behind in this aspect, having taken 23 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 30.65 and an economy of 7.23.

With Varun not having a great day, India were left with few options in the middle overs, and Sundar bowled just two in the middle, going for 17 in them without a wicket. Had Axar played the game, he would have ideally bowled four overs in the middle and could have kept the lid on the Proteas batters.