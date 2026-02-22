Anurag Kashyap slams makers of The Kerala Story 2, calls the film 'propaganda' | Watch

New Delhi:

The trailer for The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, produced with the support of Vipul Amrutlal Shah and his banner, Sunshine Pictures, was recently released, sparking a new controversy. Controversy has erupted over some of the scenes shown in the trailer, particularly the beef scene. Following the success of The Kerala Story in 2023, Vipul Shah is returning with The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 27. Even before the film's theatrical release, controversy has already erupted, and renowned Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has responded to the controversy, strongly criticising the film.

Anurag Kashyap on The Kerala Story 2

When Anurag Kashyap was questioned outside the Kochi airport about The Kerala Story 2 and its beef scene, he strongly condemned it. The director said, 'The Kerala Story is complete nonsense. It's a pure propaganda film. Who feeds beef like this? No one even feeds khichdi like this. I don't know what the intention of this film is. They just want to make money and divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy person, all he wants is money.'

Notice issued to producers

Just last week, the Kerala High Court issued a notice to the producers of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond on a written petition challenging the film's certification by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). The court issued this notice to the makers of The Kerala Story 2 following a petition raising objections to the film's teaser and trailer. The complainant, Sridev Namboothiri from Kannur district, stated that the film depicts women from three different states and the incidents that occurred with them, while the title attempts to tarnish and defame Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister also expressed objections

Following the release of the film's trailer, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed displeasure with The Kerala Story 2, calling it a propaganda film. He shared a post on Twitter, writing, 'Reports regarding the release of the sequel to the hate-mongering film The Kerala Story should be taken seriously. Sensing the communal conspiracy and blatant lies hidden in the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to defame our secular fabric. It is shocking that fabricated stories intended to incite communal riots are given free rein, while critical artistic expression is suppressed. We must unite and oppose these attempts to portray our harmonious land as a haven for terror. Truth will always prevail.'

When is The Kerala Story 2 releasing?

The trailer for The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, produced with the support of Vipul Amrutlal Shah and his banner, Sunshine Pictures, was released on February 18. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 27, 2026. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the trailer tells the story of three Hindu girls whose lives change when they fall in love with Muslim boys and they gradually uncover a deliberate agenda of religious conversion hidden behind this love.

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's comeback project gets release date | Deets Inside