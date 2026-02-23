Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails; probe launched

New Delhi:

Delhi’s Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road have reportedly received bomb threats through emails. Authorities confirmed that the threats were sent electronically. Security teams and local police have conducted preliminary checks at both campuses. As of now, no suspicious packages or devices have been found, and classes are continuing with heightened vigilance.

Schools on high alert

Police have increased patrolling around the campuses and are monitoring email communications for further threats. Authorities are investigating the source of the emails and have urged the public to report any suspicious activity in the area.

Second threat in 4 days

This comes days after, several schools in Delhi received bomb threats amid the ongoing CBSE examinations. As per officials, at least three schools received bomb threat while students were appearing for their CBSE Class 12 exam 2026. "We received information about bomb threat e-mails sent to three schools: CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure," the DFS officer said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Police teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local administration officials were deployed at the schools soon after the alerts were received, officials said.