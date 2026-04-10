Jana Nayagan: Chiranjeevi gives stern reaction as Thalapathy Vijay's movie gets leaked online

New Delhi:

Chiranjeevi, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan recipient, has time and again shown an inherent understanding and proactiveness in responding to industry crises and is back at it to denounce the huge leak of Jana Nayagan, a political thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Expressing his views on the platform X, Chiranjeevi stressed how piracy works as a negative influence that hampers the entire film industry as well as the creative process involved.

What did the megastar write?

'The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. We stand one with KVN Productions in containing the damage and punishing the culprits. Let us all extend our support to respect and protect CINEMA! Kill Piracy. Save Cinema,' Chiranjeevi wrote on X.

This X post is a huge morale booster for KVN Productions, the production house of the upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan, as well as for the upcoming film of Chiranjeevi.

Jana Nayagan's release is still unclear

The journey to the big screen for Jana Nayagan has been incredibly challenging for this project, with its original release in January halted completely due to severe censor board roadblocks.

Many observers point out that Vijay’s clear political alignment and his transition into full-time politics have created a complex environment, leading to these repeated troubles and delays. The entire film fraternity is now urging audiences to reject pirated versions and respect the monumental effort put into the film by waiting for the official release.

The film was scheduled to release on January 9, 2026 but after failing to win a legal battle against Censor Board Of Film Certification, the release of the Thalapathy Vijay film is till unclear.

Also Read: Has Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan been leaked before release? Here's what we know so far