Has Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan been leaked before release? Here's what we know so far

New Delhi:

Tamil actor and TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, which is being billed as his last film before entering into politics, has reportedly leaked online. These reports came at the time when the film is still awaiting its censor certificate after a court case earlier this year.

Before the alleged leak of the film came to light, a few clips including the title credits, introduction scene, and climax were reportedly leaked online. The news of the alleged leak of Jana Nayagan has sparked concern among Thalapathy Vijay fans. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the alleged leak.

For the unversed, H Vinoth's directorial Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled to be released on January 9, 2026, however, the film faced repeated delays due to a lack of clearance from the CBFC.

Fans react to Jana Nayagan's alleged leak

Ever since reports of Jana Nayagan's alleged leak surfaced online, fans of Thalapathy Vijay have expressed disappointment and concern for the producers who have invested so much money, time, and effort in the project.

One X user wrote, "Deeply upsetting to see #JanaNayagan getting leaked online like this… it truly feels unfair and a part of a conspiracy. So much passion, time, and relentless hard work goes into making a film along with huge financial stakes. You can only imagine what the producers and everyone involved must be going through right now."

Another user urged people not to share the content and extended support to the team. His X post read, "First 5 minutes of #Jananayagan leaked. Anyone who is resharing will be booked and arrested. Do not share. Strength to the team !!"

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj reacts to Jana Nayagan's alleged leak

Film actor Sibi Sathyaraj also reacted to the alleged leak of Jana Nayagan. On Friday, he wrote on X, "Shocked and disturbed to hear about the footages being leaked from #Jananayagan! Whoever did this must understand all the money,effort and hard work involved in making a movie. Sincerely request everyone to refrain from watching and spreading the videos!"

About Jana Nayagan

The Tamil film, Jana Nayagan is produced under the banner of KVN Productions who also produced Yash's upcoming film Toxic. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev in key roles.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan latest update: Will Thalapathy Vijay's political-drama face another delay?