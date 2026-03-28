Jana Nayagan latest update: Will Thalapathy Vijay's political-drama face another delay?

New Delhi:

Renowned South Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay's film, Jan Nayagan, is once again making headlines. It was originally scheduled for release on January 9, 2026. However, the film's release has faced repeated delays due to a lack of clearance from the CBFC. It now appears that the release will be delayed yet again, and the film is likely to hit theaters after Toxic.

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan and Toxic are produced by KVN Productions and it latter features Yash (playing Raya) and Kiara Advani (as Nadia). Other prominent roles include Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tovino Thomas

Jan Nayagan release likely to face delays

According to Valai Pechu, the delays surrounding the theatrical release of Jan Nayagan could lead to the cancellation of its OTT agreements. It appears that the streaming partner has already terminated their deal, and other business agreements may follow suit.

Given this uncertainty, the filmmakers may reconsider their release schedule, particularly since two of their other films are already slated for release. In light of this, the team might decide to postpone the release of Thalapathy Vijay's film until July 2026. Alternatively, the film could potentially be released in June, coinciding with the week of Vijay's birthday. Vijay's birthday falls on June 22.

Other releases and their release date

There is also speculation that Jan Nayagan might be released only after Yash's film, as KVN Productions' other projects, such as KD: The Devil, are scheduled for release on April 30, 2026. Meanwhile, Toxic is slated for release on June 4, 2026.

However, no official statement regarding the release date of Jan Nayagan has been issued as of yet. For the unversed, Vijay's Jan Nayagan will be his last, as he intends to focus entirely on his political career thereafter.

Jana Nayagan cast

Directed by H Vinoth, Jan Nayagan will feature a star-studded cast that includes, alongside Vijay, actors such as Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani and Sunil.

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