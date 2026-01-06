Jana Nayagan day 1 advance booking: Thalapathy Vijay's film grosses Rs 35 cr worldwide, over Rs 7 cr in India Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated final film before entering politics, Jana Nayagan, has recorded Rs 35 crore in worldwide advance bookings. In India, the film has contributed Rs 7 crore ahead of its Pongal release on January 9, 2026.

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay's last film before entering politics, Jana Nayagan, has been storming the global and domestic box office even before its theatrical release. One of the most highly anticipated films of 2026, Jana Nayagan is scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal.

The action thriller film is expected to dominate at the box office on its opening day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has clocked around 35 crore in worldwide pre-sales so far.

Jana Nayagan day 1 advance booking report: State-wise

In India, Jana Nayagan has registered advance booking sales worth Rs 7.71 crore with block seats as of 6 am today, January 6, 2026. Over 1 lakh tickets have been sold across India, with highest sales recorded in Karnataka.

Notably, Jana Nayagan earned close to Rs 7 crore from day 1 advance bookings in India, with Karnataka alone contributing over Rs 4 crore. Meanwhile, the film has crossed the Rs 25 crore mark in overseas advance bookings, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Jana Nayagan records housefull shows despite ticket prices reaching Rs 2000

Interestingly, despite high ticket prices of up to Rs 2,000, early morning shows of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan in Bengaluru are already sold out on BookMyShow for January 9, 2026.

Jana Nayagan: Cast

Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan is written and directed by H Vinoth. Besides Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol in the key roles. Whereas actors like While Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narayan will also be seen in the film as a supporting cast.

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan will have a pan-India release, and the makers have announced that Vijay's film will be released in theatres in Hindi as Jana Neta.

