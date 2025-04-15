HIT 3 trailer reaction: Here's what netizens have to say about Vijay Sethupathi and Nani's crime thriller Actors Nani and Vijay Sethupathi starrer will hit the screens on May 1, 2025. Here's have a look at HIT 3 trailer reactions here.

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated trailer of Hit: The Third Case has finally been released by the makers on Monday. Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film HIT 3 marks the next instalment in the popular HIT franchise, known for its crime thriller films. Superstar Nani launched the trailer of this film on a single screen in Vizag with his team. The Telugu-language film is produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners of Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

In this film, actor Nani is playing the role of Arjun Sarkaar who is a top HIT officer from Visakhapatnam. He was later sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders. On the other hand, KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty is playing his love interest.

Hit 3 trailer is out

The makers of the film shared the trailer on Monday with the caption, 'Taking charge worldwide from 01-May-2025'. The trailer is three minutes and thirty-one seconds long. It has garnered millions of views across various social media platforms. While Nani can be seen in a fierce look in the Hit 3 trailer, Vijay Sethupathi is giving some major villain vibes.

Watch the trailer here

Social media reacts

Fans were quick to flood social media with excitement, praising the trailer’s chilling background music, action-packed visuals, and the return of Nani as a fierce cop. Hashtags like #HIT3Trailer and #HITVerse have been trending across platforms, with many calling it outstanding.

One user wrote, 'Arjun Sarkar is ready to roar.'

Another user commented, 'Can’t wait for this one! Nani’s intensity + Sailesh Kolanu’s direction = fire combo. 'HIT: The 3rd Case' looks like a gripping ride. May 1st, save the date! #HIT3Trailer #Nani #HITVerse.'

The third user wrote, 'The journey has just begun! #Sarkaar’s love is well-deserved. Can’t wait to see what #HIT3 brings!'

Hit 3 release date

The action-thriller film is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2025. Besides Nani, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Adivi Sesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nivetha Thomas and Adil Pala in lead roles. For the unversed, Hit Universe is the popular Indian-Telugu franchise of crime thriller films created by Sailesh Kolanu. The first part of the action-thriller film HIT: The First Case was released on February 28, 2020 and the second instalment, HIT: The Second Case was released on December 2, 2022. The film is produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners of Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

